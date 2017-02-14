Feb 14 Adani Port And Special Economic Zone Ltd

* Consol dec quarter net profit 8.50 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 8.78 billion rupees

* Consol dec quarter net sales 22.27 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 6.75 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 16.92 billion rupees

* Says in quarter, container volumes increased by 26% on y o y basis

* Says approved buyback of NCDs worth up to 11.70 billion rupees

* Says approved scheme of arrangement between co and Special Economic Zone Ltd and Adani Harbour Services