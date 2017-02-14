Feb 14 Vedanta Ltd

* Dec quarter consol net profit 18.66 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 19.38 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 203.93 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 4.12 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 157.31 billion rupees

* Says in Dec quarter, Zinc India mined metal production up 44% q-o-q in line with mine plans

* Says in FY 2017 Zinc India mined metal production expected to be higher than FY2016

* Says for Zinc International, FY2017 volume expected at 160kt; Q4 COP estimated at $1200-$1250/t

* Says FY 2018 oil and gas net capex estimated at $100m with optionality of additional $150mn for key projects

* Says for Zinc International, continued focus on cost savings with an expected annualized saving of $10 mn

* Says aluminium FY 2017 production of 1 to 1.1mn tonnes (excluding. Trial run)

* Says for iron ore, sales of 3.7mt and production of 2.6mt in Q3

* Says working with the state government on allocation of bauxite and commencement of laterite mining

* Says for Copper India, production stable at 102kt in Q3

* Says bauxite mines at balco to exit FY2017 with run rate of 2mtpa

