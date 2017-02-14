Feb 14 Uniply Industries Ltd

* Dec quarter net loss 51.3 million rupees versus profit 9.7 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter net sales 866.6 million rupees versus 337 million rupees year ago

* Says appointment of Srinivasan Sethuraman as the joint managing director

* Authorized Keshav Kantamneni, and Nk Jain to sign deals to buy up to 100% of shares of Artmatrix Technology SDN BHD Source text:(bit.ly/2krZbOw) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)