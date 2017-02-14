US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Feb 14 J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 265.4 million rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 3.69 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 240.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 3.10 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2lKW46r Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18