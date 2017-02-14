Feb 14 Monnet Ispat And Energy Ltd:

* Dec quarter net loss 5.07 billion rupees

* Dec quarter net sales 2.68 billion rupees

* Says appointment of Sanjay Garodia as CFO

* Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 4.85 billion rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 3.66 billion rupees