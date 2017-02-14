US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Feb 14 Monnet Ispat And Energy Ltd:
* Dec quarter net loss 5.07 billion rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 2.68 billion rupees
* Says appointment of Sanjay Garodia as CFO
* Says appointment of Sanjay Kumar Garodia as CFO
* Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 4.85 billion rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 3.66 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2lF5YJW) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18