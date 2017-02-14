BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 E-kiosk SA:
* Q4 revenue 7.9 million zlotys ($1.95 million) versus 7.0 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 net profit 547,785 zlotys versus 353,703 zlotys year ago ($1 = 4.0509 zlotys)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017