US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Feb 14 Natco Pharma Ltd:
* Dec quarter consol net profit 1.95 billion rupees
* Natco pharma ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 818.4 million rupees
* Dec quarter consol net sales 6.43 billion rupees
* Declared second interim dividend of inr 6 per share
* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 369.3 million rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 2.75 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2krYpBh) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18