BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Lokesh Machines Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 348000 rupees versus profit4.1 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 283 million rupees versus 284.4 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2lb9GKH) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17