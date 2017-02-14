Feb 14 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Dec quarter consol net profit 14.72 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 79.13 billion rupees

* consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol profit was 17.83 billion rupees

* consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 15.45 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 71.22 billion rupees