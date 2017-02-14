BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Symbio Polska SA:
* Q4 revenue 10.1 million zlotys ($2.49 million) versus 10.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit 473,725 zlotys versus loss of 323,473 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0499 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: