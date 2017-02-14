BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Claris Lifesciences Ltd
* Consol dec quarter net profit 187.3 million rupees
* Consol dec quarter total income from operations 86.3 million rupees
* Consol net loss in dec quarter last year was 700.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 256.7 million rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2lbjvbD) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17