BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets form 483 with 3 observations at Bangalore facility on USFDA inspection
* None of the observations relate to data integrity and quality control Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 State Bank of Travancore:
* Says to consider raising of up to 6 billion rupees by way of issue of Basel III compliant perpetual bonds Source text: bit.ly/2kObl7U Further company coverage:
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for nebivolol tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg