Feb 14 Rolta India Ltd:

* Dec quarter consol net profit 369.4 million rupees

* Dec quarter consol net sales 9.11 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 534.7 million rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 9.81 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2l3qv7I) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)