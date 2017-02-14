BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Rolta India Ltd:
* Dec quarter consol net profit 369.4 million rupees
* Dec quarter consol net sales 9.11 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 534.7 million rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 9.81 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2l3qv7I) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17