BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 148.7 million rupees versus 136.8 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 732.7 million rupees versus 658.6 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2km8EvQ) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17