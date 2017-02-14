US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 14 FAG Bearings India Ltd:
* Says Rajendra J. Anandpara, managing director, of the company, has submitted his letter of resignation
* Says Anandpara will continue to manage co until March 03, 2017 after which board will appoint Dharmesh Arora as MD Source text: bit.ly/2kOp52z Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)