BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
Feb 14 Caudan Development Ltd:
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 248.3 million rupees versus 227.3 million rupees year ago
* HY group profit before income tax of 44.4 million rupees versus loss of 2.2 million rupees year ago
* Says profit for the year ending june 30 2017 will be well above that of 2016 Source : bit.ly/2lf0nt0 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year