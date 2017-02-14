Feb 14 Caudan Development Ltd:

* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 248.3 million rupees versus 227.3 million rupees year ago

* HY group profit before income tax of 44.4 million rupees versus loss of 2.2 million rupees year ago

* Says profit for the year ending june 30 2017 will be well above that of 2016 Source : bit.ly/2lf0nt0 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)