BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Kothari Sugars And Chemicals Ltd :
* Dec quarter net loss 22.3 million rupees versus profit 23.2 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 566 million rupees versus 746.1 million rupees year ago Source text:(bit.ly/2ksh4Nw) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17