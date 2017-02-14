Feb 14 Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD
* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD takes share stake of
128,970shares in amazon com inc - sec filing
* Temasek holdings (private) ltd takes share stake of 1.5
million shares in visa inc -sec filing
* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD takes share stake of
267,006 shares of class a common stock in mastercard
* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD takes share stake of 1.2
million sponsored adr in zto express cayman inc
* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD takes share stake of 9.8
million shares in antero resources corp
* Temasek holdings (private) ltd ups share stake in ctrip
com international ltd to 4.8 million ads from 350,159 ads
* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD cuts share stake in amyris
inc by 12.2 percent to 61.1 million shares
* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD - change in holdings are as
of dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as
of sept 30, 2016
Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lLaYJL
Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g728HI