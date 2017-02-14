Feb 14 GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd

* Clarifies on news item "GVK wins bid for Navi Mumbai airport"

* Says CIDCO decared that MIAL emerged as successful bidder for operating the Greenfield Navi Mumbai International airport project Mumbai.

* MIAL is yet to receive an official communication from CIDCO