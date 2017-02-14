Feb 14 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd

* Dec quarter net loss 8.20 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 6.91 billion rupees

* Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 6.72 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 7.56 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kO9aRK Further company coverage: