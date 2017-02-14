BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Rathi Bars Ltd
* Rathi bars ltd - dec quarter net profit 731,000 rupees versus profit 770,000 rupees year ago
* Rathi bars ltd - dec quarter net sales 438.6 million rupees versus 435.9 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2lFo6TU) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17