BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Shekhawati Poly-yarn Ltd
* Shekhawati poly-yarn ltd - dec quarter net loss 129.9 million rupees versus loss 766.8 million rupees year ago
* Shekhawati poly-yarn ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 234.5 million rupees versus 319.5 million rupees year ago Source text: () Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17