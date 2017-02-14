Feb 14 Jindal Steel And Power Ltd

* Dec quarter consol net loss 4.07 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol loss was 6.34 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 54.08 billion rupees

* Consol net loss in Dec quarter last year was 8.70 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 43.36 billion rupees

* Says co aiming to start production of hot metal from angul blast furnace by end of current financial year

* Says co to continue to focus on increased volumes of steel, improve product mix with higher focus on high yield products Source text: bit.ly/2kFr7zI Further company coverage: