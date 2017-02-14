BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 46 million rupees versus profit 29 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 486.4 million rupees versus 1.13 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kFDn3a Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17