BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd
* Sunil hitech engineers ltd - dec quarter net profit 130.7 million rupees versus profit127.5 million rupees year ago
* Sunil hitech engineers ltd - dec quarter net sales 5.30 billion rupees versus 4.88 billion rupees year ago
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17