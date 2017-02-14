BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval for nebivolol tablets
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for nebivolol tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg
Feb 14 Amazon India :
* Amazon india to expand customer service facilities in India Source text - (In line with its commitment to raise the bar for online shopping experience in India and offer customers' unmatched convenience Amazon Development Centre (I) Pvt. Ltd. today announced the opening of two Customer Service facilities-one each in Coimbatore and Noida.) Further company coverage:
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for nebivolol tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.00 02.00/04.00 N/A 02.82% 02.82% N/A (May 25) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.83% 03.53% ---------------------------------