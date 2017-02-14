Feb 14 Sabaf SpA

* FY revenue 131 million euros ($139.16 million), down 5.1 percent year on year

* Q4 revenue 32.9 million euros, down 1.5 percent year on year

* Q4 net profit 2.7 million euros versus 1.3 million euros a year ago

* 2017 got off to a positive start and sales in the first quarter are expected to increase with double-digit growth compared with 2016

* For the whole of 2017, the group expects to be able to reach sales of around 140 million euros and increasing operating margins compared with 2016