BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Kse Ltd
* Kse ltd - dec quarter net profit 52.4 million rupees versus profit5.7 million rupees year ago
* Kse ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 2.76 blnrupees versus 2.35 billion rupees year ago Source text : (bit.ly/2ksiEio) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17