BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Adani Enterprises Ltd
* Consol Dec quarter net profit 3.40 billion rupees
* Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 86.06 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.10 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 78.95 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kFtYsk Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17