BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Ingersoll-rand (India) Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 212 million rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 1.83 billion rupees
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 214.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.08 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2lbyPVK) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17