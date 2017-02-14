BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 ENL Land Ltd:
* H1 ended Dec 2016 profit before taxation of 311.6 million rupees versus 40.9 million rupees year ago
* H1 turnover of 5.63 billion rupees versus 1.36 billion rupees year ago
* Says group is expected to show increased profits from operations for the full year
* Says in spite of negative impact brought about by Sept 2016 adjustment to NMH, profit for year is expected to be better than last year's
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017