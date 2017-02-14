BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval for nebivolol tablets
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for nebivolol tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg
Feb 14 Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd
* Says resignation of Jay Prakash Verma from the post of chief financial officer of the company was approved
* Says board of directors has also appointed Pushpendra Singh Chauhan as chief financial officer of the company. Source text - (bit.ly/2lbMSdU) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.00 02.00/04.00 N/A 02.82% 02.82% N/A (May 25) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.83% 03.53% ---------------------------------