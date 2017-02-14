BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Gol Offshore Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 898.7 million rupees versus profit 39.4 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income 726.7 million rupees versus 1.84 billion rupees year ago
* Says Kailash Gupta resigns as CFO Source text - (bit.ly/2lbIknK) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17