Feb 14 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc announces results from Japanese Phase I ethnic bridging study for Voclosporin

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - data support continued development of Voclosporin in Japanese patient population

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - there were no unusual or unexpected safety signals in study.

* Aurinia - PK parameters in Japanese patients were generally consistent with previously evaluated PK parameters in non-Japanese volunteers

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc says to share findings of study with Japanese pharmaceuticals, medical devices agency in Q2, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: