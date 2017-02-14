BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Euro-Tax.pl SA:
* Q4 revenue 4.4 million zlotys ($1.09 million) versus 3.1 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit 763,000 zlotys versus 731,000 zlotys a year ago
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017