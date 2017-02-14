BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 14 Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd :
* Insolvency proceedings have been commenced in Virgin islands against Europaco
* Will continue to proceed with Chapter 11 restructuring process under supervision of United States Bankruptcy Court in New York
* BVI court heard Glacier Fish application, made order for appointment of Ian Morton and Nicholas James Gronow as joint liquidators of Europaco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION