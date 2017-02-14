Feb 14 Ecobank Transnational Inc:

* Says African export-import bank and Ecobank signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote joint corporate objectives

* Says Afreximbank and ecobank will design joint innovative and tailor-made financial instruments and solutions

* Initiatives envisaged include creation of $500 million programme dedicated to financing trade among afreximbank member countries where ecobank conducts business Source: bit.ly/2lbJf7y Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)