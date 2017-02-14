BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited:
* HEPS for six months ended Dec 31, will reflect an increase of between 45 pct and 49 pct being, 145 cents and 149 cents per share (December 2015:99.8 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: