UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Dominion Resources Inc
* Dominion Resources Inc - Investing more than $800 million in solar power in Virginia, with much of it being built at little or no cost to most customers
* Dominion Resources Inc - says additional solar projects are now in planning stages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high