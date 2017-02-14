BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Liberty Shoes Ltd
* Dec-quarter net profit 11.5 million rupees versus 24 million rupees year ago
* Dec-quarter total income from operations 1.27 billion rupees versus 1.23 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2lLpCkv Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17