BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Betex India Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 1.8 million rupees versus 3.9 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 129.9 million rupees versus 138.6 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kmqZJl Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17