PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 14 Watsco Inc
* Watsco raises ownership interest in joint venture with Carrier to 80%
* Watsco - increased its ownership interest of Carrier Enterprise Northeast LLC, a joint venture with Carrier, to 80% for approximately $43 million in cash
* Watsco - incremental investment builds on November 2016 transaction that had increased Watsco's controlling interest from 60% to 70% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.