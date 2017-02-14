BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Kothari Fermentation And Biochem Ltd
* Kothari fermentation and biochem ltd - dec quarter net profit 11.2 million rupees versus profit 8.1 million rupees year ago
* Kothari fermentation and biochem ltd - dec quarter net sales 217.9 million rupees versus 202.3 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2lLmoMJ) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17