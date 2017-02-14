BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Shree Karthik Papers Ltd
* Shree karthik papers ltd - Dec quarter net profit 8.4 million rupees versus profit 2.1 million rupees year ago
* Shree karthik papers ltd - Dec quarter net sales 129.8 million rupees versus 72.7 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2lLsbSD) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17