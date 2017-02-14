BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Moil Ltd
* Says declared interim dividend of inr 5 per share
* Dec quarter net profit 1.01 billion rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 3.55 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 131.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 889.7 million rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2lLb0kj) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17