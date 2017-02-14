BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Voltas Ltd
* Dec quarter consol net profit 815.6 million rupees
* Consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 556.5 million rupees
* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 12 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 573.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 12.72 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2kmuhMq) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17