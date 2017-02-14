Feb 14 Voltas Ltd

* Dec quarter consol net profit 815.6 million rupees

* Consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 556.5 million rupees

* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 12 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 573.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 12.72 billion rupees