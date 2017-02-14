BRIEF-Freedom Insurance confirms FY17 sales and earnings forecast
* Confirms its expectation that FY17 sales and earnings will be at upper end of its previously announced guidance ranges
Feb 14 (Reuters) -
* SailPoint, which is backed by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo, is laying groundwork for possible IPO filing later this year- WSJ, citing sources Source on.wsj.com/2lLoFIW
* Announces appointment of Yeo Whay as chief financial officer - designate