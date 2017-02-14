UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Scorpio Gold Corp
* Scorpio Gold Corp says reached a settlement with national EWP to end court proceedings involving its 70 percent indirectly owned subsidiary Mineral Ridge Llc
* Scorpio Gold Corp says settlement allows Scorpio Gold to avoid significant legal fees during a potentially lengthy appeals process
* Scorpio Gold Corp says settlement provides for return of $1.3 million of $2.3 million cash security posted with court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high