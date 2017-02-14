BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Exec says expects to be able to address Halol issues over the next few quarters
* Exec says continues to update FDA on remediation progress at Halol plant
* Exec says to focus on improving supply and improving market share in United States
* Exec says base business continues to have challenges related to pricing Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17