BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 PC Jeweller Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 1.07 billion rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 21.07 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.47 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 21.80 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2l3Uahl Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17